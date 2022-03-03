The 3-2-1: Donovan Raiola has a unique love for Nebraska

We hit on several things we learned over the first week of spring practice and more in today's 3-2-1 column.

1 - New OL coach Donovan Raiola has a unique love for Nebraska

Nebraska's new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola obviously grew up watching Nebraska football. His older brother Dominic was an All-American at NU and the first recipient ever of the Rimington Trophy given to college football's best center.

However, as Donovan Raiola grew up, he wasn't recruited by the Big Red and ended up playing his college football for another former Husker in Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin.

Even though Donovan Raiola never put on the Scarlett and Cream in Lincoln, his memories of Nebraska have always stayed with him. Lincoln is a place he's always wanted to be, and he's finally here.

"It was my favorite college football team," Donovan Raiola said. "We would wake up at 6 a.m. in Hawaii and we would be cheering our asses off for them. I remember Dom's redshirt freshman year and they played at Texas A&M and they lost a tough game. I felt like it was the end of the world. Ever since then, I always followed Nebraska football. Even though I went to Wisconsin I always followed Nebraska football. It was that special to us."

With that said, Donovan Raiola knows this is a different era, but there are still some things from his Wisconsin days, or even the old Nebraska, he wants to instill in his line this spring.

"It's 2022, so we aren't trying to be who we are not," Raiola said. "But it's good to understand how it was built with attitude and effort. Mental toughness, physical toughness and discipline. Those are some things we are working hard to instill."

Raiola's job this spring will not be easy. Not only is he undermanned this spring, but he also has to reshape an offensive line that was graded as one of the worst in all of Power Five Football, according to PFF.

"The biggest thing for me is getting them to believe in themselves," Raiola said. "Just believe in what you are doing. It doesn't matter who you are playing against. Just believe in what you are doing and everything will be ok."

2 - Travis Fisher is not handing anyone a job in his secondary

One of the more interesting groups to watch this spring will be the development of Travis Fisher's secondary.

When you flashback to December, nobody had any idea what this room was going to look like.

Over the off-season, Fisher added seven new players to his room, including two Division I transfers and two JUCO products.

Fisher said he wanted to create an environment where guys aren't just handed jobs.

"Too many people in this world just want things handed to them," Fisher said

By signing seven new players, including five that are here this spring, nothing is going to be handed to anyone.

Today, Fisher has things broken up like this: The old guy group and the new guy group. If someone from the "new guy" group gets brought up to the "old guy" group, he said it's telling.

From there he'll move an "old guy" down to the "new guy group."

"What do you think that tells a guy when they get brought down to the new guy group," Fisher said.

This is set up to be a highly competitive spring for Fisher's room.