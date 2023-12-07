Crisp announced his decommitment from the Huskers' 2024 class on Thursday night, reopening his recruiting process after having been committed to the Huskers for just 11 weeks.

The recruitment of Texas three-star prospect JD Crisp happened at a lightning-quick pace. And now, seemingly just as quickly as he committed to Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program, he's moving on from it.

"First and foremost I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am in today," Crisp wrote in a tweet. "I would also like to thank Nebraska and the coaching staff for taking an opportunity on me and lastly my parents for their unwavering support but I have made the tough decision to decommit from the University of Nebraska and open my recruitment process."

Crisp, a multi-sport athlete as a standout football and baseball player, was the lone player to receiver an offer from the Huskers during their Sept. 15-17 weekend when they played Northern Illinois. Four days after landing that offer, the Second Baptist (Houston) star announced his commitment to Nebraska on Sept. 20, citing an "amazing" and "unforgettable" experience during his visit.

Crisp was initially listed as a receiver in his recruiting profiles but offered by the Huskers as an athlete due to their projection that he may play either side of the ball by the time he developed in their program. At the time of his commitment, Crisp was the Huskers' first addition to the class in two months (Hawaii OL Preston Taumua on July 17) following their scorching-hot recruiting run in June and July. Exactly one week later, though, they landed tight end Eric Ingwerson and exactly one month after Crisp's pledge, the Huskers landed the commitment of defensive back Caleb Benning.

But now, Crisp is the team's fourth decommitment of the 2024 class and third Texas pledge to reopen his recruiting process, joining Bay City defensive lineman Carlon Jones, Lancaster running back Kewan Lacy and Kansas defensive back Callen Barta (who flipped to Kansas State).

Nebraska is now down to 25 commitments in its 2024 class and five defensive backs in the cycle, plus two players listed as athletes:

Defensive backs: Benning, Mario Buford, Rex Guthrie, Donovan Jones, Evan Taylor

Athletes: Roger Gradney, Braylen Prude

The Huskers remain ranked No. 24 overall and No. 5 in the Big Ten in the national recruiting rankings and actually saw their average star rating per player rise a bit, up to 3.2 stars per player. And while they have now seen three of their commits from Texas depart from the class, the Huskers still have a very strong presence in the Longhorn State with six commitments out of Texas in the 2024 cycle (Buford, Gradney, Prude, tight end Ian Flynt, defensive end Jaxon Lee and offensive lineman Gibson Pyle).