TE Ortwerth could visit Nebraska in April
Nebraska was the first school to offer Saint Louis (Mo.) University High tight end Zach Ortwerth. The talented tight end was supposed to visit Nebraska in March, but was unable to make it. He announced a bit of a school tour in March which didn't include Nebraska. A trip to Lincoln may still be coming, though.
"I have a list of schools that I am visiting in March," Ortwerth said. "I am going to Pitt, Michigan State, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois."
Ortwerth was one of the more anticipated visitors that was expected to be attending junior day at Nebraska. His first visit to Lincoln could be for the annual spring game on April 9th.
"I will most likely be able to make it to Nebraska in April. It will probably be for the spring game. I don't know yet."
The offense at Nebraska definitely has the eye of Ortwerth. He knows that the Huskers had one of the best tight ends in the country last year.
"Nebraska had an all-Big Ten tight end last year," Ortwerth said. "It's always good to see players be successful at the position you play at the school that is recruiting you.
"It's great to see an offense that allows the tight end to have success. It's great to be recruited by schools like that."
Ortwerth says that Nebraska assistant coach Erik Chinander is recruiting him for the Huskers. Zach included Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa who are all currently recruiting him the hardest.