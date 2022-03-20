TE Ortwerth could visit Nebraska in April

Nebraska was the first school to offer Saint Louis (Mo.) University High tight end Zach Ortwerth. The talented tight end was supposed to visit Nebraska in March, but was unable to make it. He announced a bit of a school tour in March which didn't include Nebraska. A trip to Lincoln may still be coming, though.

"I have a list of schools that I am visiting in March," Ortwerth said. "I am going to Pitt, Michigan State, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois." Ortwerth was one of the more anticipated visitors that was expected to be attending junior day at Nebraska. His first visit to Lincoln could be for the annual spring game on April 9th. "I will most likely be able to make it to Nebraska in April. It will probably be for the spring game. I don't know yet."

TE Zach Ortwerth