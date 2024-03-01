The second signing period means there was some movement in early February and then things got quieter later on, but there were still at least 16 Power Five decommitments in the month. Here is a look at the 10 biggest stings in this month’s Sting Factor.



Advertisement

Ksani Jiles' decommitment from Miami

Because so many others were making a run at the standout 2026 cornerback and position coach Jahmile Addae left Miami for the NFL, Jiles backed off his commitment to the Hurricanes. Originally from Southern California, the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has Florida, USC, Washington, Oklahoma and others after him, and his list might only expand. It was a big early win for Miami but it wasn’t meant to be. Sting factor: 8

*****

Ashton Bethel-Roman's flip from Arkansas to Texas A&M

The four-star receiver from Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point made big waves on July 4 when he committed to Arkansas and gave the Razorbacks a big talent injection at the position. But in the closing weeks before signing day it became clear that the new Texas A&M staff was making a big move on Bethel-Roman and after a couple visits to College Station, the writing was on the wall that a flip was happening. Sting factor: 7

*****

Kendarius Reddick's flip from Auburn to UCF

A big late signing day flip happened when after a long commitment to Auburn, Reddick flipped to UCF. That was a result of Trovon Reed coming over to the Knights from the Tigers. It was a major win for UCF to land the Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central standout because Auburn definitely wanted the four-star standout. But UCF coach Gus Malzahn scored a win over his former team. Sting factor: 7

*****

Shamar Arnoux's decommitment from Tennessee

Following a visit to Georgia, Arnoux backed off his nearly year-long commitment to Tennessee and said with the changing college football landscape that he didn’t want to limit his opportunities. While the Vols will remain a contender for the Carrollton, Ga., standout, this is a big loss because Arnoux is one of the best-looking defensive backs in the class. The Bulldogs, along with LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and others, are now involved. Sting factor: 7

*****

Jaylen Bell's decommitment from LSU

After a commitment that lasted more than a year, Bell was not thrilled with the communication from the LSU coaching staff and wanted to reopen things. The small but feisty four-star cornerback from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson has been hearing the most from Mississippi State but Clemson, Georgia Tech and others could get more in the mix as well. Sting factor: 6

*****

CJ May's decommitment from Notre Dame

May committed to Notre Dame after its heartbreaking loss to Ohio State this past season and remained committed to the Irish but kept taking visits to Auburn, which now looks like the leading contender in his recruitment. The Highland Home, Ala., three-star defensive end is close with Jakaleb Faulk and others and he took at least three visits to see the Tigers during the season. Sting factor: 6

*****

Keylan Abrams' decommitment from Purdue

When Abrams committed to Purdue, his only other offer was from Fresno State but since his pledge, a bunch of programs got involved and the three-star defensive end from powerhouse DeSoto, Texas, wanted to go through his recruitment again. Here’s the thing: The Boilermakers are still in it and he’ll be in West Lafayette in June. But now Nebraska, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and others have joined the race. Sting factor: 6

*****

Zycarl Lewis' flip from Colorado to Tulane

The final weeks of Lewis’ recruitment were a mixture of confusion and uncertainty since he didn’t sign with Colorado in the early signing period and it looked like he might be getting pushed out of the class especially as the Buffaloes went heavily to the portal again. The high three-star receiver landed at Tulane even in a coaching change and he could be a spark in that offense for a team that’s won 23 games the last two seasons. Sting factor: 5

*****

Dimitry Nicolas' flip from Auburn to Maryland

A flip away from Auburn was not going to be surprising heading into the second signing period but it looked like Michigan State was going to be the landing spot for the Miami (Fla.) Norland three-star defensive tackle. Maryland, however, swooped in late and landed Nicolas, who was productive along the defensive line in high school. Sting factor: 5

*****

Josaiah Knight's flip from Illinois to Mississippi State