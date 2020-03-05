We continue today by taking a look at the offensive line heading into spring practice.

With spring practice beginning next week, HuskerOnline.com begins our in-depth look at each position with our 2020 spring position previews.

Nebraska returns all five starters from last season, but the offensive line depth chart is hardly set in stone going into the start of spring practice.

At this point, there appear to be three starters locked in that top-five group in seniors Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok and sophomore center Cam Jurgens. Jaimes will be top left tackle and Jurgens will anchor the line at center.

The issue, however, is where Farniok is lined up by the time the season opener rolls around. If redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart is ready to take over as the No. 1 right tackle, it will allow Farniok to move inside to guard, where many think is his more natural position.

Much remains to be seen on that potential move, though, and veteran guards Boe Wilson and Trent Hixson will be fighting to hold onto their starting spots at right and left guard, respectively.

The good news is that regardless of who makes up the starting unit, the Huskers seem to have more depth on the offensive line than they've had in some time.

Senior Christian Gaylord, juniors Broc Bando, Matt Sichterman and Hunter Miller, sophomores Will Farniok and AJ Forbes, and seven other redshirt and true freshmen give NU a luxury of numbers and competition that could be an invaluable asset once the season gets rolling.

Then there's the unknown status of Nouredin Nouili, the former Colorado State transfer who played in eight games with seven starts at guard for the Rams last year as a true freshman. As of now, the Frankfurt, Germany, native who attended Norris (Neb.) High School will sit out this season, but there remains a possibility he could receive an NCAA waiver to play immediately.

if he gets it, Nouili could definitely shake things up in Nebraska's guard competition this offseason.

Another aspect worth noting about the future of the offensive line is that of the eight players brought in over the past two recruiting classes, seven of them stand 6-foot-6 or taller. That means this group should continue to look much different going forward.