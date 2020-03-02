With spring practice beginning next week, HuskerOnline.com begins our in-depth look at each position with our 2020 spring position previews. Today we start things off by analyzing and breaking down the quarterbacks heading into spring practice.

Juniors Adrian Martinez and Noah Vedral both bring starting experience to the table in 2020. (Getty Images)

What we know right now

It's been a long time since the quarterback room at Nebraska will have this much talent in it at one time. The Huskers return three quarterbacks that have legitimate game experience, along with the addition of four-star recruit Logan Smothers. Even the two walk-ons in Matt Masker or Brayden Miller are both very promising in their own right. As the season ended, I think there was a cry to shake things up at the QB position in 2020. However, as cooler heads prevailed, it's clear right now Adrian Martinez will have a significant leg up as the Huskers open up spring practice on Monday. Both junior Noah Vedral and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey have had their moments where you can see their potential. You can argue Nebraska's offense looked it's best in 2019 during the first half of the Indiana game when Vedral executed some very impressive scoring drives. Meanwhile, McCaffrey might be the Huskers most explosive quarterback since Taylor Martinez. His ability to run is a real weapon, and even if he's not the guy in 2020, he can still help this football team. Smothers will come in fresh off a brilliant high school career in Alabama, and he too can run. It will be interesting to see how he adapts out of the gates.

Luke McCaffrey finished off 2019 with a bang against both Maryland and Iowa. (Associated Press)

Biggest question to answer

The biggest question right now we don't know is will this be a competition? Martinez had off-season surgery on his left non-throwing shoulder, and that's probably going to limit him this spring. The injury itself happened during the Purdue game when Martinez dove out towards the pylon and scored a late-game touchdown. If Martinez is limited as we might think, what really are we going to find out about the QB position or battle itself? If anything, it's going to give Vedral, McCaffrey and Smothers more potential reps to prove themselves.

Logan Smothers will get a chance this spring to really prove himself. (Nate Clouse)

Spring darkhorse

You could go a lot of ways in this because McCaffrey, Smothers and Vedral are all dark horses in their own right. Today though, I'll say Smothers. With his speed and arm talent, he could have the potential to really shake up the quarterback battle this spring. He was committed to Nebraska for two full seasons, so you have to think he has a better handle than most newcomers on the offense since he's watched and studied it for so long. Then again, last spring McCaffrey walked onto campus and had most of the playbook learned and memorized. If one thing is certain, the scrimmages between now and August are going to be very competitive with these four quarterbacks.

Projected QB depth chart