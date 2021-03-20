The Nebraska football team is scheduled to officially start spring practice on Tuesday, Mar. 30, as the Big Red will go five straight weeks before wrapping things up with the May 1 Red-White spring game. As we get closer to the start of spring practice, it's time to take an in-depth look at each position group. Today we take we breakdown the tight end position, as the Huskers have nearly all of their production from a year ago back this spring. Related: QB | RB | WR |

Junior tight end Travis Vokolek (Getty Images)

What we know right now: TE is Nebraska's deepest position on offense

Nebraska returns three of their top four tight ends from a year ago, and they add the nation's No. 1 ranked high school tight end this spring. It's safe to say the tight end position for the Huskers is arguably the deepest of any returning position group on the offense. Both juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek had some promising moments in 2020, and that should only continue going forward. By season's end, quarterback Adrian Martinez did an excellent job of finding Allen and Vokolek in key passing situations. If the wide receiver play can improve in 2021, and Nebraska can get more production from their running backs, the role of the tight end in this offense should only get better. Also, with newcomers like Thomas Fidone and James Carnie already on campus, and even a veteran like Kurt Rafdal here, it's been a long time since the tight end room at NU has had this type of depth and competition.

Freshman tight end Thomas Fidone. (Nate Clouse)

Biggest question to answer: How to best utilize Thomas Fidone

When I look at Nebraska's tight end room, we know what both Allen and Vokolek can do. The biggest question is how do you plug in the nation's No. 1 ranked tight end with them? I think a big part of this spring will be getting a feel for Fidone's overall strengths and where he can help this football team in 2021. If that means splitting him out more as a wide receiver, you may see Fidone utilized in different ways. I think that is easily one of the most intriguing things to watch with this position group over the spring.

Spring darkhorse: James Carnie