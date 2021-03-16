The Nebraska football team is scheduled to officially start spring practice on Tuesday, Mar. 30, as the Big Red will go five straight weeks before wrapping things up with the May 1 Red-White spring game. As we get closer to the start of spring practice, it's time to take an in-depth look at each position group. Today we take we breakdown the running back position, as things appear to be very wide open this spring.

USC running back transfer Markese Stepp should shake things up this spring. (AP)

What we know right now: No position may be more wide open than RB

When you look at Nebraska's running back room heading into the spring, realistically there are six guys right now that feel like they have a shot to earn carries this fall, and today nobody probably has a true read on how it will play out. Marvin Scott, Rahmir Johnson and Ronald Thompkins all had small flashes where they showed their potential in 2020, but none of them could do it consistently. In fact, the trio had just 168 combined snaps, with Scott leading the way with 82 total snaps played. The only run longer than 10 yards came from Johnson, as he offered the most impressive moment of the group scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run at Iowa. With that said, it opens the door for USC sophomore transfer Markese Stepp and freshmen Sevion Morrison and Gabe Ervin this spring. You have to think one, if not two of those three players has a legitimate chance to emerge into a major role in the offense, with Stepp being a near lock.

Biggest question to answer: Can Stepp be a consistent presence?

Stepp's numbers are somewhat limited from USC, but he is by far Nebraska's most experienced running back heading into the 2021 season.

Stepp had 99 carries for 500 yards and six touchdowns for the Trojans from 2018 to 2020. He carried the ball 13 times in the Pac-12 title game vs. Oregon this past December. Over his career, he's had 13 runs of 10 yards or longer, while the five other backs on NU's roster have a combined just one run of 10 yards or longer. He's also averaged nearly 3.5 yards per carry after first contact, which is huge in Scott Frost's offense when you are talking about keeping the offense on schedule. My only question with Stepp is can he stay healthy? He battled a pretty bad ankle injury at USC, and he also has a known injury track record from high school. For this to work out they need to know Stepp can give them a consistent 15 to 20 carries per game in 2021, and have his body hold up at the same time. His physical running style also opens him up to more injury, so hopefully as he grows and matures as a back he can do a better job of protecting his body.

Spring dark horse: Gabe Ervin and Sevion Morrison