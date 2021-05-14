PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo d2luZG93Ll9kaWRBc3luY0luamVjdEdvb2dsZVRhZ01hbmFnZXIpIHJldHVy bjsKICAgICAgICB3W2xdPXdbbF18fFtdO3dbbF0ucHVzaCh7J2d0bS5zdGFy dCc6CiAgICAgICAgbmV3IERhdGUoKS5nZXRUaW1lKCksZXZlbnQ6J2d0bS5q cyd9KTt2YXIgZj1kLmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKHMpWzBdLAogICAg ICAgIGo9ZC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KHMpLGRsPWwhPSdkYXRhTGF5ZXInPycm bD0nK2w6Jyc7ai5hc3luYz10cnVlO2ouc3JjPQogICAgICAgICdodHRwczov L3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNvbS9ndG0uanM/aWQ9JytpK2RsKycm Z3RtX2F1dGg9JysnS2hINmhlQ3BvV0pVSG5xVnpkRWE3dycrCiAgICAgICAg JyZndG1fcHJldmlldz0nKydlbnYtMScrJyZndG1fY29va2llc193aW49eCc7 Zi5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShqLGYpOwogICAgICAgIHdpbmRv dy5fZGlkQXN5bmNJbmplY3RHb29nbGVUYWdNYW5hZ2VyID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg ICAgfSkod2luZG93LGRvY3VtZW50LCdzY3JpcHQnLCdkYXRhTGF5ZXInLCdH VE0tTUY2UFhYQycpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgo8aWZyYW1lIGhl aWdodD0nMCcgc3JjPSdodHRwczovL3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNv bS9ucy5odG1sP2lkPUdUTS1NRjZQWFhDJmFtcDtndG1fYXV0aD1LaEg2aGVD cG9XSlVIbnFWemRFYTd3JmFtcDtndG1fcHJldmlldz1lbnYtMSZhbXA7Z3Rt X2Nvb2tpZXNfd2luPXgnIHN0eWxlPSdkaXNwbGF5Om5vbmU7dmlzaWJpbGl0 eTpoaWRkZW4nIHdpZHRoPScwJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KCgo=
HuskerOnline - Spring Look Back: Tight End
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring Look Back: Tight End

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We continue our spring positional recaps today by giving our final take on Nebraska's tight ends.

Related: QB | RB | WR

WHAT WE LEARNED: Allen and Vokolek are a solid 1-2

As Nebraska heads into 2021, they appear to have their best 1-2 combo at tight end in several years.

Juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek are both proven commodities, and they are going to have a very big role in this offense both as receivers and blockers.

The coaching staff feels Allen is a legitimate NFL prospect moving forward, and with the premium value placed around tight ends, Vokolek could easily find himself in that category too.

Last year both players had moments that showed what they can do for this offense, and that's only going to grow in 2021 as NU places more emphasis in featuring the tight end.

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: Losing Fidone to injury 

Freshman Thomas Fidone came to Nebraska as the highest-ranked high school recruit since 2008, and there were high hopes in carving out a role for him this season.

Unfortunately, Fidone went down with a knee injury and his timeline to return is unknown.

The best-case scenario is the Huskers play four games over the final six weeks of the season, and hopefully, there's some opportunity to work him in and utilize the four-game redshirt rule with Fidone in 2021.

Walk-on tight end Nate Boerkircher.
SPRING SURPRISE: Nate Boerkircher 

We know so much about all the scholarship tight ends in the program, but one walk-on that put his name on the map is Aurora native Nate Boerkircher.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Boerkircher has put himself in the conversation to be the third tight end after the injury to Fidone.

He's going to add solid depth and competition to Sean Beckton's position room, and if both Allen and Vokolek move on to the NFL after this season, he could easily find himself in the rotation for playing time by 2022.

LOOKING AHEAD: Defining tight end roles 

The challenge now for Beckton and his tight end room is defining roles for the 2021 season.

We know both Allen and Vokolek are going to take a lot of snaps this season. After the injury happened to Jack Stoll last year, they took nearly all the reps down the stretch.

The other question I have is who works in the third tight end spot? Third-year freshman Chris Hickman probably would be that guy today, but Boerkircher and true freshman James Carnie could also battle for time.

NU will add freshman AJ Rollins to the roster this summer, and it will be interesting to see how he develops at the position.

