 HuskerOnline - Spring Look Back: Running Back
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring Look Back: Running Back

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We continue our spring positional recaps today by giving our final take on Nebraska's running backs.

Related: QB

Freshman running back Gabe Ervin.
Freshman running back Gabe Ervin. (Nebraska Athletics Communications)

WHAT WE LEARNED: Ervin and Scott leave spring with a leg up

It's hard to make very many drastic takes about Nebraska's running back position coming out of spring ball, but one thing you can probably say is freshmen Gabe Ervin and Marvin Scott head into the summer in a favorable position.

As we know, so much can change between now and August.

Injuries limited and/or kept out both Markese Stepp and Rahmir Johnson out. Sevion Morrison remains an unknown but showed some flashes this spring. Ronald Thompkins looked decent in the open practice, but we didn't get a good feel for him this spring. Jaquez Yant is a wildcard and could find himself in a position to play. Walk-on Cooper Jewett also had a nice spring.

With that said, the only thing today you can say is Ervin and Scott had solid spring and consistently took reps with the top offense. You get the sense Ervin has a really good chance to come out of this on top.

USC transfer running back Markese Stepp.
USC transfer running back Markese Stepp. (Tyler Krecklow)

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: Stepp's durability going forward 

When Stepp came to Nebraska from USC, he was penciled in as the starting running back by most of us.

He was the only proven back at the Division I level in terms of taking quality game reps. However, the question with Stepp has always been durability dating all the way back to his junior year of high school.

When we found out he was going to miss the entire spring with an unknown foot injury he came to NU with, that wasn't a good sign.

Foot injuries are tricky. Hopefully, Stepp can back at 100 percent, but he's going to need to prove it in training camp.

Freshman running back Jaquez Yant.
Freshman running back Jaquez Yant. (Tyler Krecklow)

SPRING SURPRISE: Jaquez Yant's emergence 

The old Proposition 48 rule no longer exists in college football. The closest thing to it is taking an Academic Redshirt.

That's exactly how NU was able to get Yant to Lincoln, as he arrived as an under-the-radar walk-on in 2020.

After a year of working on his academics and getting into shape, the 6-foot-2, 245 pound Yant has made himself a factor in the running back race.

At first, this felt like just a spring story, but the more I hear and see, it's clear Yant is going to be in the mix this summer. The biggest thing now is he needs to pick up all the different protections and elements in the offense in order to gain the full trust of the coaching staff.

Freshman running back Marvin Scott.
Freshman running back Marvin Scott. (Tyler Krecklow)

LOOKING AHEAD: Settling on a defined depth chart 

The challenge now for running backs coach Ryan Held, head coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is building a defined running back depth chart.

All of these guys bring something to the table, the question is how do you use it to help Nebraska win?

In order for this offense to be where it needs to be, NU has to have a 1,000-yard type running back. They had that in 2018 with Devine Ozigbo and you saw what it did for quarterback Adrian Martinez.

This offense needs a consistent tailback running game. They cannot have another year where Martinez is forced to play quarterback and running back. Sure Martinez will put up big numbers, but I think we've learned that's not a winning formula in the Big Ten.

This offense needs balance, and that starts with getting consistent yardage from its running backs.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9zcHJpbmctbG9vay1iYWNrLXJ1bm5pbmctYmFjayIKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZu ZWJyYXNrYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnNwcmluZy1sb29rLWJhY2st cnVubmluZy1iYWNrJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK