Spring Look Back: Offensive Line

We continue our spring positional recaps today by giving our final take on Nebraska's offensive line...

It's taken four years of recruiting and development, but Nebraska's offensive line is finally near the point head coach Scott Frost said it needed to be during his first season in Lincoln.

There's no player with senior eligibility in the unit (though there are three fifth-year juniors) and only three returners who played more than 106 snaps last season.

But when it comes to size, potential, depth, and recruiting profile, the 2021 o-line is well on its way to being the best Frost has had with the Huskers.

Cam Jurgens is back as a third-year starter at center, and if he can get his snapping figured out, he has all-conference athleticism. Ethan Piper played 515 snaps last year as a redshirt freshman, and he looks set as the No. 1 left guard.

Bryce Benhart also played 579 snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2020 at right tackle. He's paired opposite of second-year freshman Turner Corcoran, who only saw 106 snaps last year but made his first start at left tackle in the finale at Rutgers.

Right guard looks to be the last spot still open for competition going into the summer, but fifth-year junior Matt Sichterman seemed to make a strong push this spring, but Brant Banks is still very much in the conversation.

Broc Bando, Trent Hixson, Nouredin Nouili, and Ezra Miller are all possible rotation options as well. Down the road, true freshman Teddy Prochazka opened some eyes as an early enrollee this spring.

In other words, not only does Nebraska's offensive line have talent, but it also has numbers. That's something it hasn't been able to say in far too long.