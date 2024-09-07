So, this is the version of Nebraska football that your dad always told you about, huh?

I enjoy watching it. Seems fun.

Led by freshman QB Dylan Raiola and an absolutely lethal two-way performance in the offensive run game and all-around defensive game, the Huskers beat the brakes off Colorado on Saturday night, 28-10.

The Huskers built a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter, then 28-0 with less than a minute to play in the first half and rolled to an 18-point win.

Let's get to some Snap Judgments! Here's my instant analysis as the Huskers move themselves to a happy 2-0 start and embarrassed one of their biggest rivals on national TV.