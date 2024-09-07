So, this is the version of Nebraska football that your dad always told you about, huh?
I enjoy watching it. Seems fun.
Led by freshman QB Dylan Raiola and an absolutely lethal two-way performance in the offensive run game and all-around defensive game, the Huskers beat the brakes off Colorado on Saturday night, 28-10.
The Huskers built a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter, then 28-0 with less than a minute to play in the first half and rolled to an 18-point win.
Let's get to some Snap Judgments! Here's my instant analysis as the Huskers move themselves to a happy 2-0 start and embarrassed one of their biggest rivals on national TV.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska
The national coming-out party
I said it last week in our postgame analysis right after the Huskers' win over UTEP and again in our Bold Predictions piece on Thursday:
Saturday night's latest edition of the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry was all set up to become the national coming-out party for Raiola ... and a national revival of the Nebraska football program.
Always feels good to be right.
How did that one feel, Husker fans?
Sound off on our Insider's Board. Drink up and celebrate. That one was a long time coming.