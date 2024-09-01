Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese dive into QB Dylan Raiola and the dominant performance by Nebraska football in the Huskers' season-opening 40-7 win over UTEP on Saturday.

Raiola, from his very first drive to his last, lived up to the hype in his first college start, and he did so while leading a balanced offensive attack in addition to being backed by a dominant showing from the Blackshirts.

Watch the latest Rapid Recap episode in the link below, and subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version in the Apple Podcasts and Spotify links below.