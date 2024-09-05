Cue up The Joker and his famous "Here. We. Go!" line from The Dark Knight. Nebraska vs Colorado is finally (almost) here. Nebraska football is looking to take its next major step as a program and jumpstart the Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola eras.

Just two days remain until the two historic rivals meet once again, this time at Memorial Stadium in a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff under the NBC national spotlight.

As we eagerly await one of the most anticipated regular-season games in recent Husker history, the Inside Nebraska staff has its latest edition of Bold Predictions.

Below, publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes on how they envision some major factors playing out on Saturday.

For even more predictions – including our final scores for Saturday – watch our Bold Predictions video in the link below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Listen to our breakdown on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Without further rambling, let's get to it!