Shots didn't fall, but Nebraska encouraged in close loss to No. 15 Michigan

Monday night's game between Nebraska and No. 15 Michigan inside Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln was not what you would call a pretty basketball game.

Michigan won 49-46 — yeah, it was that kind of rock fight — after a 3-pointer at the final buzzer from Berke Büyüktuncel didn't fall. That'll go down as a Quad 1 loss for the Huskers, who have five of those all-important Quad 1 wins on its résumé.

Both teams were ice cold all night and had a hard time putting the ball in the hoop. Michigan shot 30% from the field and 19% (5-of-27) from 3-point range. Nebraska was worse — 26% overall and 21% (6-of-28) from 3.

Brice Williams led all scorers with 26 points and became the third player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark in just two seasons, joining Terran Pettway and James Palmer Jr.

While Williams is having a first-team All-Big Ten-type season, the 6-foot-7 guard is not Superman. He scored 18 of Nebraska's 21 first-half points but was held to eight points on 2-of-8 shooting in the second.

"For the most part, we tried to deny his catches and push him off his spots more," Michigan head coach Dusty May said of the second-half game plan against Williams.

Williams had zero help on Monday. He outscored the combined efforts of his teammates, who mustered just 20 points and went an ugly 7-of-41 from the field.

While he was his usual stellar self defensively, Juwan Gary scored five points on 2-of-13 shooting and missed all five of his 3s. Büyüktuncel, playing in his first game since spraining his left ankle against Ohio State on Feb. 9, was clearly rusty, missing all 10 of his shots, which included six 3s. Connor Essegian, the top scoring threat off the bench, went 1-of-5, missed all four of his 3s and scored two points.

Ugly offense, for sure.

"It happens. Some guys just have off nights. Just sucks it all happened at once," Williams said.

But yet, Nebraska was in the game until the end. The Wolverines, the second-place team in the Big Ten, did not run away with the win. After the game, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg chose to focus on that instead of the wickedly-bad shooting, which he believes was so bad it won't happen again.

The defense and the edge it takes to beat a superior team was there for the Huskers.

"I'm proud of the guys for going out there and giving ourselves a chance when you had about as poor an offensive night as you could possibly have," Hoiberg said. "When the ball doesn't go in the basket it's not easy to continue to go out there and have a spirit defensively, but our guys fought like hell all game long to keep us in the game and to give ourselves a chance where we get a great look on a possession where there's under 20 seconds."

Michigan improved to 21-6 overall and 13-3 against Big Ten competition while Nebraska drops to 17-11, 7-10.