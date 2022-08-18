Scott Frost names Casey Thompson Huskers starting QB for season opener

The Huskers starting quarterback situation for the season opener is now officially set: Casey Thompson will be leading the way.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost announced on Thursday's episode of "Sports Nightly" that Thompson will get the nod to start against Northwestern on August 27.

""I talked to the offensive staff about it. Casey's going to be the guy," Frost said. "But we've had a lot of guys playing well at that position. Chubba (Purdy) just keeps improving. Logan (Smothers) is clearly better than he was last year. Seeing a lot of good things out of (Heinrich) Haarberg. And Richie (Torres) is a super talented young guy. So I really like what we have at that position. I wouldn't be surprised if more than one play. But Casey's going to take the first rep."

The news of Thompson winning the QB1 race for the Huskers' Week Zero game does not come as much of a surprise.

Heading into the summer and heading into fall camp, sources indicated to Inside Nebraska that Thompson had the inside track to win the job over Purdy, Smothers and the rest of the Huskers signal callers. Thompson did not relinquish that lead despite Purdy giving him a run for his money, and Frost said two weeks ago that the job was "his job to lose."

Thompson has won that spot, and now the Huskers know who their leading man will be as they look to get the season off to a good start in Ireland.