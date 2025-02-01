WATCH: Matt Rhule press conference (Saturday, Feb. 1)

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, on Saturday morning, made his first appearance in front of Husker Media since the postgame press conference on Dec. 28 after the team's Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College.

There was plenty that happened around Lincoln in the 31 days in between, so Rhule dove into a lot of it during a 30-minute session at the podium inside Hawks Championship Center.

Watch the full press conference video in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.