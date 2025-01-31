Marik: Four under-the-radar Huskers who could make noise this spring

Another game, another opportunity to turn the season around. Nebraska welcomes No. 18 Illinois on Thursday night.
Mailbag addressing top 2026 targets, under-discussed member of the 2025 class and future class size
Cael Frost hopes to provide the power and production that he had at the plate last season at South Dakota State.
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese reports the latest update on NU's pursuit of Notre Dame OL transfer Rocco Spindler.
After being tabbed a preseason third-team All-American, Mason McConnaughey's confidence is up as Huskers enter 2025.
Another game, another opportunity to turn the season around. Nebraska welcomes No. 18 Illinois on Thursday night.
Mailbag addressing top 2026 targets, under-discussed member of the 2025 class and future class size
Cael Frost hopes to provide the power and production that he had at the plate last season at South Dakota State.