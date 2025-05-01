2027 OL Kyler Kuhn talks Husker Games, relationship with staff and more

Inside Nebraska caught up with 2027 Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn after a visit to Nebraska.
After a strong true freshman campaign in 2024, Vincent Shavers Jr. doesn't expect much to change for himself this fall.
Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen talks the 105-man roster limit and Memorial Stadium renovations.
2027 Highlands Ranch (Col.) Valor Christian four-star offensive lineman Reis Russell talks first Nebraska visit
Wednesday morning update on Nebraska's pursuit of North Dakota State RB transfer CharMar Brown.
Inside Nebraska caught up with 2027 Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn after a visit to Nebraska.
After a strong true freshman campaign in 2024, Vincent Shavers Jr. doesn't expect much to change for himself this fall.
Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen talks the 105-man roster limit and Memorial Stadium renovations.