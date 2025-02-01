Matt Rhule provides update on special teams coordinator opening

"Yeah, it's not filled yet," Rhule said succinctly and matter-of-factly before adding a tad more. "That position probably won't be a recruiting position, so we're doing some interviews and taking our time."

Improving the Huskers' special teams performance across all units will be, without a doubt, right at the top of the to-do list throughout the duration of spring ball and the entire offseason leading up to the Aug. 28 season opener against Cincinnati inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Failures on the field-goal unit, kick and punt return, kick and punt coverage, and the breakdowns in blocking for Brian Buschini on his own punts all played pivotal, game-changing momentum swings for Nebraska throughout the 2024 season. For a program like Nebraska, the margins are as razor-thin as they could get. Losing in those margins has meant a significant difference (not the significant difference but a significant difference) between securing those always-elusive one-score victories and failing to close them out.

"I'm always very protective of our players, but I'll be quite honest, even in the interviews," Rhule said on Saturday. "I don't think anything we did wrong was wrong schematically last year. I think a lot of our problems stemmed from the (long) snapper position. Once that happens, you're trying to compensate for things. And I love those guys, but it was just not a good year from that perspective. You think about scheme, you think about all these (other) things, but really at the end of the day, it comes down to technique and fundamentals. When something at the very core is not right, then the elements all around it aren't right."

Rhule was honest and blunt in the postgame press conference following the Huskers' bowl game win over Boston College in December when asked what the program needs to do in order to improve special teams play.

"Special teams, we need a complete and total overhaul of that," Rhule said that day. "We have to be better at that. I always put those things on my shoulders, we'll get it done. But it has not been good enough this year."

So, beyond the obvious need to fill the vacant special teams coordinator opening, what else is Rhule trying (or hoping) to accomplish on special teams before training camp hits?

"I would love to go from being – you know, I look at special teams like you're either net neutral where you're not winning or losing the game on it, or you're losing the game on it or winning it," Rhule said. "You think back to Wisconsin, which was a great game for us, we played really well on special teams. Opening kickoff (returned for) 60 yards, we made some plays on special teams, and all of a sudden it opened the game up."

"I don't think we can put any more time in it in terms of practice, I don't think we can put in any more time in terms of meetings, I think our roster this year will be better than our roster last year. That's just the building of the program, so I think you'll see some of that. But, really, whoever's gonna lead it (special teams) is a main focus (in the offseason). And then the decision that we did to go out and get a punter and a snapper, and then Aidan (Flege) coming back should hopefully correct the problem that was there last year."