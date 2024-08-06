Nebraska football is getting ramped up for the August 31 season opener against UTEP as fall camp for Matt Rhule and crew is five practices deep with a sixth on the docket for Tuesday.

The fourth practice has been, thus far, the most eventful due to the Big Red Preview – the $25 pay-for-access practice open to paying customers and media on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Thanks to a 20-minute open window for media to shoot photos and videos, Inside Nebraska pieced together both a highlight package of the practice and a photo gallery featuring several Nebraska newcomers. Check out both the video and gallery below to see some of the Huskers' most exciting plays, several newcomers from their transfer portal haul and their group of true freshmen.

You can also dive into more content on both Nebraska recruiting and Husker volleyball with our latest Recruiting Blitz episode and our highlights from John Cook's first open practice of the season on Monday. Scroll down for links to those videos, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get FREE daily content on all things Nebraska.

Please note: Due to a glitch, there are several duplicates in the photo gallery.