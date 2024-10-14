Rhule on why he issued two new Blackshirts, including one to Brian Buschini

Matt Rhule and his Nebraska football staff have serviced the Husker fan base admirably in regard to preserving and honoring some of the program’s most cherished traditions.

The Huskers even brought back the release of the red balloons for a pair of home games this season when they beat Colorado in September and Rutgers in October.

Above all else, the tradition of the Blackshirts had been the tradition that the vast, vast majority of fans endlessly had on their minds from late November of 2022 all the way through August of 2023 when the first round of Blackshirts were announced by Rhule, defensive coordinator Tony White and the new regime.

This year, on Aug. 27 just four days ahead of the team’s season opener against UTEP, the Huskers unveiled the brand-new set of Blackshirts for the 2024 season when White stepped to the podium for the first of his weekly Tuesday game week press conferences.

A dozen of ‘em.

That’s what White and the staff ordered for 2024 as the entire starting defense, plus one more, were announced as the new crop* of Blackshirts.

Well, now there are 14 of ‘em.

*The 12 Blackshirts announced before the start of the season: DE Jimari Butler, DL Nash Hutmacher, DL Ty Robinson, LB John Bullock, LB Mikai Gbayor, Jack LB MJ Sherman, ROV/SAF Isaac Gifford, SAF/CB Marques Buford Jr., SAF Malcolm Hartzog, SAF DeShon Singleton and CB Tommi Hill, plus backup DL Cam Lenhardt.