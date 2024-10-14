Rhule updates injury status of Tommi Hill, Tristan Alvano

in other news
Midseason Bold Predictions: Nebraska's final record and second half preview
We give a midseason review, take a look at the second half of Nebraska's season, give final record predictions and more.
Nebraska VB: Huskers cruise past Rutgers on Pink Night at The Bob
Final score and recap as Nebraska volleyball cruised past Rutgers during Saturday's Pink Night at The Bob.
Behind the scenes of an official visit experience at Nebraska
Behind-the-scenes look at an official visit experience at Nebraska from safety commit Caden VerMaas
Thoughts on Nebraska's Red-White scrimmage, who to watch and more
Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska basketball team will host an open scrimmage Sunday at 2 p.m. inside the Bob Devaney Center.
TV Guide: How to watch every game on loaded CFB Week 7 slate
TV info for every game on the loaded College Football Week 7 schedule.
in other news
Midseason Bold Predictions: Nebraska's final record and second half preview
We give a midseason review, take a look at the second half of Nebraska's season, give final record predictions and more.
Nebraska VB: Huskers cruise past Rutgers on Pink Night at The Bob
Final score and recap as Nebraska volleyball cruised past Rutgers during Saturday's Pink Night at The Bob.
Behind the scenes of an official visit experience at Nebraska
Behind-the-scenes look at an official visit experience at Nebraska from safety commit Caden VerMaas
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT
- TE