Rhule updates injury status of Tommi Hill, Tristan Alvano

Advertisement

in other news

Midseason Bold Predictions: Nebraska's final record and second half preview

Midseason Bold Predictions: Nebraska's final record and second half preview

We give a midseason review, take a look at the second half of Nebraska's season, give final record predictions and more.

Premium content
 • Staff
Nebraska VB: Huskers cruise past Rutgers on Pink Night at The Bob

Nebraska VB: Huskers cruise past Rutgers on Pink Night at The Bob

Final score and recap as Nebraska volleyball cruised past Rutgers during Saturday's Pink Night at The Bob.

Premium contentForums content
 • Staff
Behind the scenes of an official visit experience at Nebraska

Behind the scenes of an official visit experience at Nebraska

Behind-the-scenes look at an official visit experience at Nebraska from safety commit Caden VerMaas

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Thoughts on Nebraska's Red-White scrimmage, who to watch and more

Thoughts on Nebraska's Red-White scrimmage, who to watch and more

Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska basketball team will host an open scrimmage Sunday at 2 p.m. inside the Bob Devaney Center.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
TV Guide: How to watch every game on loaded CFB Week 7 slate

TV Guide: How to watch every game on loaded CFB Week 7 slate

TV info for every game on the loaded College Football Week 7 schedule.

 • Inside Nebraska

in other news

Midseason Bold Predictions: Nebraska's final record and second half preview

Midseason Bold Predictions: Nebraska's final record and second half preview

We give a midseason review, take a look at the second half of Nebraska's season, give final record predictions and more.

Premium content
 • Staff
Nebraska VB: Huskers cruise past Rutgers on Pink Night at The Bob

Nebraska VB: Huskers cruise past Rutgers on Pink Night at The Bob

Final score and recap as Nebraska volleyball cruised past Rutgers during Saturday's Pink Night at The Bob.

Premium contentForums content
 • Staff
Behind the scenes of an official visit experience at Nebraska

Behind the scenes of an official visit experience at Nebraska

Behind-the-scenes look at an official visit experience at Nebraska from safety commit Caden VerMaas

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 14, 2024
Rhule updates injury status of Tommi Hill, Tristan Alvano
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement