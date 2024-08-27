in other news
HIGHLIGHTS: Nebraska Preseason Practice
Catch up on all of Inside Nebraska's practice highlights from the Huskers' preseason action.
WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball 2024 Red-White Match
Check out highlights from Nebraska Volleyball's 2024 Red-White match on Saturday, plus the team's post-match pressers.
UPDATED: New photos of (almost) every player on Huskers' 2024 roster
Photo of (almost) every player who has appeared on Nebraska's 120-man fall camp roster.
Rhule sees no "main character syndrome" with Nebraska's older vets
Matt Rhule wants his younger players to learn from the older ones, who don't have a "main character syndrome."
Five Nebraska commits who could see a rankings bump this fall
Five 2025 Nebraska commits who could see their ranking improve this fall with strong senior campaigns
