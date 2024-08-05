- PRO
Heinrich Haarberg went to work this offseason to improve his accuracy issues that plagued his game in 2023.
Glenn Thomas has not only seen, but heard Dylan Raiola at the line of scrimmage, and he's impressed.
The most notable takeaway we heard from Dylan Raiola, Glenn Thomas, Donovan Raiola and the Husker QBs on Friday.
Here are a few quick hits from Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Full press conference videos with Glenn Thomas, Donovan Raiola and the Huskers QBs to follow.
