Advertisement
in other news
Nebraska announces true freshman Dylan Raiola as starting quarterback
Nebraska names Dylan Raiola the starting quarterback.
• Steve Marik
Mix of vets, youth in line to be Nebraska's punt and kick returners
Nebraska special teams coordinator Ed Foley talks punt and kickoff returners.
• Steve Marik
Gallery: Photos of (almost) every Husker who has appeared on 120-man roster
Photo of (almost) every player who has appeared on Nebraska's 120-man fall camp roster.
• Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese
Recruiting Mailbag: How the 2024 season could affect recruiting
Recruiting Mailbag discussing how the 2024 season could affect recruiting, and what regions the staff is prioritizing
• Tim Verghese
Ed Foley monitoring Husker place kickers: "It's always a competition to me"
Special teams coordinator Ed Foley says the starting place kicker job is between Tristan Alvano and John Hohl.
• Steve Marik
in other news
Nebraska announces true freshman Dylan Raiola as starting quarterback
Nebraska names Dylan Raiola the starting quarterback.
• Steve Marik
Mix of vets, youth in line to be Nebraska's punt and kick returners
Nebraska special teams coordinator Ed Foley talks punt and kickoff returners.
• Steve Marik
Gallery: Photos of (almost) every Husker who has appeared on 120-man roster
Photo of (almost) every player who has appeared on Nebraska's 120-man fall camp roster.
• Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese
Rhule: Improved footwork, pocket presence led Dylan Raiola to earn QB1 job
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement