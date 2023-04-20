Nebraska's spring game is set, and Husker fans are going to get what they have been dying to see for a long time:

An actual game at the spring game.

The Huskers will hold just one more practice – on Thursday night under the lights – between now and Saturday before the Red-White Spring Game kicks off at 1 p.m. (game available on Big Ten Network)

Prior to that practice and team meetings on Thursday evening, Matt Rhule stepped to the podium to deliver an outline of the team's final plans for the format of Saturday's contest – which is shaping up to feel like an actual contest.

Rhule said that the Huskers are going to treat Saturday as “a traditional game” with “some modifications.”

The teams have already been selected by the offensive and defensive coaches with Rhule saying he didn’t have a hand in that decision and that the players had not yet been informed as of Thursday evening’s presser.

Whatever the teams are, it will be a snapshot of where the depth chart stands at the end of spring ball: The No. 1 offense will be going against the No. 1 defense, and the No. 2 offense will be facing the No. 2 defense.

“At the end of the day, the guys who have been running with the (No.) 1 offense are gonna be going against the guys who have been running with the (No.) 1 defense,” Rhule said. “You see some people have the 1s go against the 3s and everyone feels good walking out of the stadium. But this is a work day for us.

“I’ve said it a bunch of times — we’re a 4-8 football team. We’ve gotta earn the right to even talk about winning. Games are lost in the fourth quarter, games are lost with turnovers. All I wanna see on Saturday is a team that is in the moment.”

That mix of traditions and modifications will feature four 15-minute quarters with “NFL rules” for the handling of the clock, Rhule said. The clock will not stop after first downs except for when the two-minute mark of the first half hits and with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. So we are almost certain to see a quicker game in terms of overall time.

Rhule said last weekend that the only issue that could have put a halt into plans would be availability for the offensive line as the Huskers have just nine scholarship players available this spring, in addition to a host of walk-ons. The adjustment to that will be to have the O-linemen wear gray jerseys so that they can play on both teams depending on 1) who’s available and 2) if any players go down with an injury, the team can rotate offensive linemen to fill necessary spots.

“That could look a little bit weird, but it is what it is. That’s how we’ll do it,” Rhule said.