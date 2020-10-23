RHP Samuel Novotny the latest Millard Husker baseball commit
This week's commitment of Samuel Novotny completes the trifecta of Class of 2022 right-handed pitchers from Millard who have pledged to play for Nebraska. Millard West product Novotny joins prior N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news