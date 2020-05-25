While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class, and continue today with a look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Local reaction: "Nebraska is sitting at seven commitments as the month of May nears an end. While that number may seem low compared to others around the country or even in the Big Ten, the Huskers are right on track considering the 2021 class will be smaller in size. They’ve done a very good job addressing needs along the offensive line and at linebacker.

"Big needs still remain at tight end and receiver going forward. Tight end Thomas Fidone is the Huskers’ top target right now, and he's considered a must-get type of player for 2021. Wide receiver Jaylin Noel and running back Gabe Ervin are also highly valued targets on offense. Defensive end Ru’Quan Buckley is a major target for the Blackshirts.” – Nate Clouse, HuskerOnline.com