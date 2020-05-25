Recruiting Snapshot: Nebraska Cornhuskers
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class, and continue today with a look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
*****
MORE NEBRASKA: Huskers to begin voluntary workouts June 1
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker
*****
NEBRASKA
Current rank: No. 39
Number of commits: 7
Top commits: Four-star OL Teddy Prochazka (No. 60), three-star OL Henry Lutovsky, three-star LB Patrick Payton
Top targets: Four-star TE Thomas Fidone (No. 62), three-star DE Ru’Quan Buckley, three-star RB Gabe Ervin
*****
LOCAL REACTION
Local reaction: "Nebraska is sitting at seven commitments as the month of May nears an end. While that number may seem low compared to others around the country or even in the Big Ten, the Huskers are right on track considering the 2021 class will be smaller in size. They’ve done a very good job addressing needs along the offensive line and at linebacker.
"Big needs still remain at tight end and receiver going forward. Tight end Thomas Fidone is the Huskers’ top target right now, and he's considered a must-get type of player for 2021. Wide receiver Jaylin Noel and running back Gabe Ervin are also highly valued targets on offense. Defensive end Ru’Quan Buckley is a major target for the Blackshirts.” – Nate Clouse, HuskerOnline.com
*****
NATIONAL REACTION
"This is now Scott Frost’s third, full recruiting class in Lincoln, and it does not feel like the game plan is completely fine-tuned yet. This 2021 class started strong with a commitment from Rivals100 offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka, but the momentum from that big addition last fall has since dissipated. Prochazka remains Nebraska’s only four-star commitment, and the Cornhuskers have not taken advantage of the coronavirus commitment wave this spring like many other Big Ten schools have.
"Nebraska should be a player with several top prospects when the expected de-commitment wave crests in the fall, however, and I can see the Huskers stealing a few top guys late.” – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest recruiting analyst