The SEC came out on Friday with a blanket start date of June 8 for all of its member institutions to begin voluntary workouts.

Since that announcement, we've seen different conferences and schools announce their plans.

Earlier this week the NCAA gave the green light for member institutions to begin voluntary team activities starting on June 1.

The Big Ten Conference will not institute a uniformed start date, as teams will begin their voluntary workout programs between June 1 and June 8.



HuskerOnline confirmed with a team spokesperson NU plans to start their voluntary program on June 1, and then begin to phase in their newcomers to start summer school shortly after. NU's first summer school five-week session begins on June 8, and all classes will take place online.



Several of Nebraska's veteran players have been in Lincoln the last few weeks. When each player came back to town, they were tested for COVID-19 and underwent a strict quartine. A similar program will be used as NU's newcomers report to campus.

This is something Nebraska has been ahead of the curve on, in terms of phasing in student-athletes as they begin to report back to town.

The plan NU has come up with is something Nebraska's leadership has given to the Big Ten to share with other institutions.

Also on June 1, 89 of Nebraska 93 counties enter Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 guidelines, which includes Lancaster County.

That means weight rooms and workout facilities can have either 25 people or 50 percent of their overall capacity in one room (whichever is greater), as long as they practice safe, social distancing guidelines and follow the measures in place.

This also gives you more flexibility for things conducted outside, as the previous state guidelines were 10 people or less in a room.

Around the Big Ten, Ohio State and Iowa said they plan to start workouts on June 8, while Illinois has announced a start date of June 3.