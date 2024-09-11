Advertisement

Rhule: Raiola on "whole other level" and wanted teammates to match

The offensive troubles in the second half against Colorado were not because of Nebraska's true freshman quarterback.

 • Steve Marik
Not good enough: Rhule sees "worst special teams performance" vs. Colorado

Matt Rhule loved the win over Colorado. He didn't exactly love how his special teams played.

 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Matt Rhule talks AP Top 25, Dylan Raiola, Colorado & more

Matt Rhule talks Dylan Raiola vs Buffs, AP Top 25, targeting rules and more at Monday post-Colorado press conference.

 • Jansen Coburn
Gorney: Nebraska is cool again

Gorney: Nebraska is cool again

Nebraska is cool again, and recruits are taking notice.

 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Rumor Mill: Flips come into focus, Huskers near top for several top targets

Rumor Mill: Flips come into focus, Huskers near top for several top targets

Adam Gorney shares the latest recruiting buzz in his recruiting rumor mill.

 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com

Sep 11, 2024
Recruiting Mailbag: Lasting questions coming out of Colorado win
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
@TimVerghese
