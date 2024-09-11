in other news
Rhule: Raiola on "whole other level" and wanted teammates to match
The offensive troubles in the second half against Colorado were not because of Nebraska's true freshman quarterback.
Not good enough: Rhule sees "worst special teams performance" vs. Colorado
Matt Rhule loved the win over Colorado. He didn't exactly love how his special teams played.
WATCH: Matt Rhule talks AP Top 25, Dylan Raiola, Colorado & more
Matt Rhule talks Dylan Raiola vs Buffs, AP Top 25, targeting rules and more at Monday post-Colorado press conference.
Gorney: Nebraska is cool again
Nebraska is cool again, and recruits are taking notice.
Rumor Mill: Flips come into focus, Huskers near top for several top targets
Adam Gorney shares the latest recruiting buzz in his recruiting rumor mill.
