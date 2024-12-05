Recruiting Blitz: Signing Day recap and rundown of Nebraska signees

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik recap the busy Signing Day that was for Nebraska, from Matt Rhule's updates on the coaching staff, to a four-star flip to a top commit that the Huskers were able to hold on to.

The two rundown the best position group hauls, offer their thoughts on potential early contributors and assess the potential of unsung groups like the offensive line class that Donovan Raiola put together.