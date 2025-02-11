Recruiting Blitz: Priority targets list Huskers in top schools, OL reset?

In this week's Recruiting Blitz episode, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese discusses the latest developments for Nebraska in the 2026 cycle over the last week. The Huskers are set to get a four-star safety committed elsewhere on an official visit this summer and multiple top targets featured Nebraska in their latest top schools list.

In the back half of the episode, Verghese discusses some unfortunate recent developments in offensive line recruiting, as the Huskers have struck out on three key top targets. Is pressure mounting on Donovan Raiola?