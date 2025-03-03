Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska already has 15+ official visits scheduled

In this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese offers an early look at Nebraska's visit slate in June, as over 15 targets have already locked in dates for official visits this summer.

It's just March, but already from June 6-June 20, the Huskers are currently scheduled to host 17 prospects. Expect that list to potentially double between now and June, as the Huskers get top targets on campus for unofficial visits this spring and work to add to a growing list of official visitors expected in Lincoln this summer.