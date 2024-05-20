The Inside Nebraska Recruiting Blitz podcast is back!





Now hosted by Tim Verghese, expect the Recruiting Blitz to drop every Monday morning with the latest Nebraska recruiting news and notes. For the first episode of the re-launch, who better to choose as a guest than an old friend.





Rivals Midwest regional analyst Greg Smith joins the show to talk Nebraska's pursuit of 2025 four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt, 2025 four-star running back Jamarion Parker and 2025 four-star wide receiver Corey Simms, as the Huskers work to gain ground in the state of Missouri. Smith and Verghese then discuss some top 2026 Midwest prospects that Nebraska has gotten on campus in spring and Smith offers some insight on Nebraska's efforts in the Midwest as the Huskers look to further their reach in the region.