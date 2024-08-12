In this week's edition of the Inside Nebraska Recruiting Blitz podcast, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese is joined by Rivals national analyst John Garcia Jr. to react to 2025 four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee's commitment to Nebraska, as the Lee's Summit (Mo.) North rising senior flipped from Oregon to the Huskers on Friday.

Next, the two discuss a 2026 four-star quarterback visiting Nebraska this fall and where the 2026 quarterback board currently stands for the Huskers, with the latest on 2026 three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola and other targets that quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas is in communication with. To close the show, the two discuss Nebraska's efforts to recruit Florida, specifically South Florida and what the future for the "Floribraska" pipeline could look like. Garcia offers some reflections on prospects like Willis McGahee IV, Jacory Barney and Vincent Shavers, three former South Florida standouts now playing at Nebraska.