Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>> Thoughts on Nebraska offering 2025 Algona, Iowa, quarterback Alex Manske.

>> Reacting to Daniel Kaelin's Elite11 performance.

>> Braylen Prude, Jake Peters and Callen Barta commitment reaction.

>> Official visit preview for next weekend. Who are early names to watch?

>> Should Nebraska be concerned about Notre Dame with Carter Nelson?

