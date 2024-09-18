The Nebraska Football Show: Previewing Friday night showdown with Illinois

in other news
Recruiting Blitz: Remaining 2025 targets, latest intel on visitors
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese reacts to Christian Jones' commitment and discusses the latest recruiting intel
Rhule's plan for building a championship-caliber roster is underway
Matt Rhule talked about using redshirts for certain players and more.
How physical are the Huskers? "We'll find out this Friday night" says Rhule
Matt Rhule talked about the physicality of his football team ahead of the showdown with No. 24 Illinois.
WATCH: Matt Rhule gives player updates, previews Top 25 primetime showdown
Matt Rhule provides updates on a few key Huskers, previews Friday night's Top 25 showdown with Illinois and more.
Nebraska FB latest bowl projections: Nashville? NYE? Old Big 12 rivals?
Nashville? New Year's Eve? A matchup with a former Big 12 rival? Here are the latest bowl projections for Nebraska.
In this week's edition of 'The Nebraska Football Show,' Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and Tim Verghese first discuss what they're looking for in No. 22 Nebraska's upcoming Friday night ranked matchup with No. 24 Illinois. The two then discuss the continued absence of offensive guard Micah Mazzccua and what to look for with Henry Lutovsky as he steps into the starting role.
The two then discuss the defensive adjustments they want to see from coordinator Tony White's unit after a performance that didn't match the standard White has set. Looking ahead to Illinois, the two discuss the growth from quarterback Luke Altmyer so far this season and what challenges the Illini offense presents.
On the other side of the ball, the two share what they've seen from Dylan Raiola through three games, what they'd like to see in his first Big Ten game and the new challenge he'll face against Illinois' defense. The two discuss what they've seen from Illinois' defense through three games, the depth they have coming off the edge, areas Nebraska could be able to potentially expose and the talent Illinois has in the secondary.
