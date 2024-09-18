An update on Tristan Alvano and a first-time feat for punter Brian Buschini

Nebraska football special teams coordinator Ed Foley is putting his units, and himself, to work this week to correct some of the issues that have been hurting the Huskers over the season's first three games.

The Huskers are 3-0 and are slotted at No. 22 in the national AP Top 25 – their highest slot since being ranked No. 17 during the week of Nov. 20 in 2016 – after having dusted off UTEP, Colorado and Northern Iowa in three straight cruise-control second halves en route to the perfect start.

Nebraska's problems on special teams have not yet impacted the Huskers negatively in the win-loss columns. But Husker fans have been stricken with uneasy and stressed-out feelings about special teams. As the nonconference schedule gives way to the nine-game Big Ten slate, beginning with Friday's Top 25 primetime battle against No. 24 Illinois (3-0), Foley acknowledged on Tuesday night that more work needs to be done.

The Huskers' second-year assistant dove into his push for all-around special teams improvement, gave an update on starting kicker Tristan Alvano, revealed the first-time achievement that punter Brian Buschini recently accomplished and more during an appearance on Huskers Radio Network.