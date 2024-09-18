Rhule on Mazzccua's status, potential for rain ahead of No. 24 Illinois

Tuesday press conference with Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield and more players ahead of Illinois game.
Nebraska baseball released its 2025 schedule on Tuesday morning.
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese reacts to Christian Jones' commitment and discusses the latest recruiting intel
Matt Rhule talked about using redshirts for certain players and more.
Matt Rhule talked about the physicality of his football team ahead of the showdown with No. 24 Illinois.
Tuesday press conference with Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield and more players ahead of Illinois game.
Nebraska baseball released its 2025 schedule on Tuesday morning.
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese reacts to Christian Jones' commitment and discusses the latest recruiting intel