>> 2025 Elkhorn North tight end Chase Loftin receives Oklahoma offer.

>> Carter Nelson took an official visit to Georgia this weekend. Georgia already has two tight end commitments in their class. How serious of a contender is Georgia in his recruitment/what must Nebraska do to keep themselves in contention?

>> Weekend visit recap. Which prospects were on campus? What has the reception been?

>> Which visitor(s) do you think Nebraska has bettered their standing with?

