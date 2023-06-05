Recruiting Blitz: Husker visit recap, Carter Nelson update, Loftin OU Offer
Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:
>> 2025 Elkhorn North tight end Chase Loftin receives Oklahoma offer.
>> Carter Nelson took an official visit to Georgia this weekend. Georgia already has two tight end commitments in their class. How serious of a contender is Georgia in his recruitment/what must Nebraska do to keep themselves in contention?
>> Weekend visit recap. Which prospects were on campus? What has the reception been?
>> Which visitor(s) do you think Nebraska has bettered their standing with?
