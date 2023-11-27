Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

On this edition of Recruiting Blitz, they weigh in on Grant Brix's recruitment and his status with the Huskers, they reflect on the impact the 2023 season had on Nebraska's 2024 class, and discuss the Huskers' remaining recruiting needs via the 2024 high school cycle and transfer portal.

00:00 - Intro

01:16 - The latest with Grant Brix

06:36 - What the 2023 season meant to Nebraska's recruits

10:43 - Remaining needs for the 2024 class

12:19 - Nebraska's transfer portal needs

15:15 - How does Matt Rhule manage the current QB room?

