Recruiting Blitz: Grant Brix trending to Huskers? Nebraska's transfer needs
Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!
Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.
On this edition of Recruiting Blitz, they weigh in on Grant Brix's recruitment and his status with the Huskers, they reflect on the impact the 2023 season had on Nebraska's 2024 class, and discuss the Huskers' remaining recruiting needs via the 2024 high school cycle and transfer portal.
00:00 - Intro
01:16 - The latest with Grant Brix
06:36 - What the 2023 season meant to Nebraska's recruits
10:43 - Remaining needs for the 2024 class
12:19 - Nebraska's transfer portal needs
15:15 - How does Matt Rhule manage the current QB room?
Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.
Discuss Nebraska's recruiting and more with other Husker fans on the Insider's Board.
