On this edition of Recruiting Blitz, they discuss the loss of Kewan Lacy, surprise visitors to the Purdue game, Grant Brix returning to Lincoln, as well as some national recruiting coverage.

00:00 - Intro

01:32 - Kewan Lacy decommits from Nebraska

06:15 - Surprise visitors for Purdue-Nebraska game

08:24 - Grant Brix returns to Lincoln

10:59 - Florida and Georgia national recruiting

14:54 - Outro

