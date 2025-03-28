Lindenmeyer on growing role: "All it takes is one person to believe in you"

The No. 4 quarterback in the 2027 cycle made his third trip to Lincoln on Thursday and is back on campus Friday to meet
Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and Tim Verghese share their observations from Nebraska's open practice
Nebraska vs No. 5 Oregon State baseball series preview.
Now with a full spring to install his offense, Dana Holgorsen and Dylan Raiola can really get to work.
Watch press conference videos of Dana Holgorsen, Dylan Raiola, Jacory Barney Jr. and Luke Lindenmeyer.
The No. 4 quarterback in the 2027 cycle made his third trip to Lincoln on Thursday and is back on campus Friday to meet
Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and Tim Verghese share their observations from Nebraska's open practice
Nebraska vs No. 5 Oregon State baseball series preview.