Recruiting Blitz: Coaches on the road during bye, new NCAA rules and more

In this week's Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese has a run down of some top recruiting headlines from the last week.

Leading off with Matt Rhule's somewhat surprising appearance at Alabama four-star linebacker commit Dawson Merritt's game last Thursday and the latest on Nebraska's push to flip the four-star away from the Crimson Tide. Next discussing a notable new 2025 offer, some updates on some 2026 and 2027 targets making plans to visit Nebraska and a longer discussion on new NCAA legislation. The NCAA voted to eliminate the National Letter of Intent and Verghese discusses what that means for Nebraska and how Signing Day will start to look different in years to come.