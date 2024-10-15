Recruiting Blitz: Coaches on the road during bye, new NCAA rules and more

in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: High-profile prospects return from big visits
Rivals' Adam Gorney sifts through the latest recruiting rumor mill after a busy weekend.
Nebraska RB commit Conor Booth chasing state championship, rushing records
2025 Nebraska RB commit Conor Booth updates his senior year, amidst his chase of a state championship and records
Conversations with Clouse: October 13
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Red beats White as Connor Essegian's 3-ball shines
The Nebraska basketball program hosted a public scrimmage on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Center.
Nebraska barely misses cut in latest AP Top 25 poll
For the second week in a row, the Huskers just barely missed the cut for a ranking in the AP Top 25 poll.
In this week's Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese has a run down of some top recruiting headlines from the last week.
Leading off with Matt Rhule's somewhat surprising appearance at Alabama four-star linebacker commit Dawson Merritt's game last Thursday and the latest on Nebraska's push to flip the four-star away from the Crimson Tide. Next discussing a notable new 2025 offer, some updates on some 2026 and 2027 targets making plans to visit Nebraska and a longer discussion on new NCAA legislation. The NCAA voted to eliminate the National Letter of Intent and Verghese discusses what that means for Nebraska and how Signing Day will start to look different in years to come.
