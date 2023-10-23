Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

This week they discuss the impact of losing Callen Barta on the Huskers' 2024 class, observations from watching Husker commits in-person, recruit reaction to the Northwestern game, and the magnitude of Caleb Benning's commitment to Nebraska.

00:00 - Intro

01:03 - Callen Barta flips to K-State

03:43 - Thoughts on Caden VerMaas' performance against Lincoln Southwest

06:10 - Thoughts on Omaha North vs. Elkhorn South

09:13 - Observations of Northwestern game atmosphere

14:22 - Caleb Benning commitment analysis

