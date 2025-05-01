Nebraska adds Cal transfer kicker Kyle Cunanan

Nebraska has added Cal transfer place kicker Kyle Cunanan, Inside Nebraska confirmed late Thursday night.

Cunanan is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound redshirt sophomore from Phoenix who spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Charlotte before transferring to Cal in December. Cunanan did the place kicking for Cal during spring practices before entering the spring transfer portal on April 24.

Cunanan will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

In his two seasons at Charlotte, Cunanan made 70% of his field goal attempts (14-of-20) with a career-long of 49 yards. In 2024, Cunanan played in just three games and was 5-of-5 with a long of 31 yards. In 2023 as a true freshman, Cunanan went 9-of-15 with a long of 49 yards.

Cunanan tied a school record at Charlotte with three field goals made in back-to-back games against Florida Atlantic and in overtime at Tulsa.

Cunanan was also a kickoff specialist at Charlotte. In 51 attempts over the course of his two seasons, he recorded 22 touchbacks with four being kicked out of bounds.

Nebraska has two place kickers on the roster in sophomore returners John Hohl and Tristan Alvano. The Huskers saw a third place kicker, redshirt freshman Nico Ottomanelli, enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Hohl played in all 13 games in 2024 with 10 starts at place kicker. He went 10-of-15 on field goals while going 23-of-25 on extra points. The Lincoln Southwest product also had five touchbacks on 17 kickoffs.

Hohl tied a Nebraska record with a 54-yard field goal at Ohio State, tying for the longest field goal in an away game in school history. Hohl ended the season making nine of his final 10 field goal attempts.

Alvano, an Omaha Westside product, started Nebraska's first three games at place kicker in 2024 before missing the final 10 games with a groin injury. He went 3-of-4 on field goals and was 12-of-12 on extra points. Alvano kicked in last weekend's Husker Games event.

Nebraska has yet to fill the void left by departed punter Jack McCallister. McCallister transferred to Nebraska in December after spending the past three seasons as the starting punter at Washington.

McCallister entered the transfer portal again in April — and transferred to Purdue — after newly-hired special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler made plans to shift Nebraska's punt philosophy from traditional punting to rugby style.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said Ekeler will bring in a rugby style punter by the start of fall camp.

“We'll bring someone in this summer," Rhule said in April. "We go to school until May 10th (UNL's final day of classes), and then guys report back for summer session June 2nd. We obviously have some things in the works – some Plan A, Plan B type guys."

The lone punter currently on the roster is redshirt freshman Kamdyn Koch.

Cunanan is the 15th transfer addition currently on Nebraska's roster.