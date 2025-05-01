Nebraska adds key piece to 2027 class with commit of QB Trae Taylor

2027 four-star quarterback Trae Taylor spoke with Rivals in detail about his commitment to Nebraska.
Inside Nebraska caught up with 2027 Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn after a visit to Nebraska.
After a strong true freshman campaign in 2024, Vincent Shavers Jr. doesn't expect much to change for himself this fall.
Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen talks the 105-man roster limit and Memorial Stadium renovations.
2027 Highlands Ranch (Col.) Valor Christian four-star offensive lineman Reis Russell talks first Nebraska visit
