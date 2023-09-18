Nebraska football secured its first win of the season over Northern Illinois on Saturday night, but the Huskers did not come out unscathed.

Nebraska has lost running backs Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson and freshman defensive back Dwight Bootle to season-ending injuries following Saturday's game, head coach Matt Rhule said at his Monday press conference.

Johnson and Bootle will each have season-ending surgery shoulder surgery, and Ervin will have surgery for a dislocated hip. Johnson suffered a dislocated shoulder while Bootle's shoulder surgery was unspecified.

“The football impact aside, especially for Rahmir who’s a senior, I can tell you it’s just heartbreaking on this end," Rhule said. "He’s an unbelievable young man and just a leader. Gabe’s done a great job for us. Excellent leader, excellent teammate so my heart really hurts for those two guys.

“Dwight, as a young player, has had a shoulder (issue) before, so hopefully we can get him healthy. This could be one of the best things that happens to him. He’s been playing a little bit, but he’ll redshirt now and come back better than ever.”

Anthony Grant, Emmett Johnson and true freshman Kwinten Ives will have to step up in the absence of Ervin and Rahmir Johnson.

"We'll have to see from there (after those three)," Rhule said. "But those will be the first three tailbacks into the game this week."

