Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter, Steve Marik and Greg Smith discuss what they learned from the Huskers' spring game in the latest edition of Rapid Recap.

Watch them give their biggest takeaways in the video above, and subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for more of our analysis, practice highlights, press conference videos and exclusive interviews. Listen in audio form on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? New subscribers can take advantage of our 30-day free trial by heading to our signup page and using promo code HUSKERS30 at sign up.